This is CNN.

Don Lemon said Wednesday night that if you voted for Trump, you are with the Ku Klux Klan.

“If you are on that side, you need to think about the side that you’re on. I am never on the side of the Klan — principled people, conservative or liberal – never on the Klan side…never on the Nazi side…”

Don Lemon was actually describing the Democrat-Marxist party.

WATCH:

CNN’s @DonLemon: If you voted for Trump, you’re with the Klan & the Capitol Hill rioters pic.twitter.com/xDi7zQwt9O — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 14, 2021

CNN this week announced it is pulling its network from airports after 30 years “due to a steep decline in airport traffic because of Covid-19.”

As of March 31, people will no longer be forced to watch the liars at CNN spew hate as they wait to board their flights.

