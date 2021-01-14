https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/14/this-is-so-refreshing-mr-t-is-genuinely-trying-to-pity-the-fools-and-teaching-us-all-some-lessons/
About The Author
Related Posts
Dalton School teachers demand courses on 'Black liberation,' public 'anti-racism' statements from all employees
December 19, 2020
'THIS!' Jonathan Turley's thread is a 'spontaneous hyperventilation' buzzkill for those eyeing the 25th Amendment
October 2, 2020
WHOA: The Epoch Times' timeline-thread on what happened in Atlanta on election night is an infuriating must-read
December 10, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy