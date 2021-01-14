https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/14/thoughts-and-prayers-twitter-and-facebooks-combined-market-value-tanks-bigly-since-banning-trump-and-1000s-of-his-supporters/

Gosh, you mean censoring thousands and thousands of people and working together to destroy a separate platform to silence even more people isn’t very lucrative? We’re shocked.

Hit ’em in the wallet.

Twitter, Facebook: $51 Billion Combined Market Value Erased Since Trump Ban https://t.co/CRn8pZ2ULZ via @epochtimes — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 14, 2021

From The Epoch Times:

Social media giants Facebook and Twitter have collectively seen $51.2 billion in combined market value wiped out over the last two trading sessions since they banned President Donald Trump from their platforms following the U.S. Capitol breach. Large tech firms and a number Democratic political figures have claimed Trump incited violence at the U.S. Capitol last week. The incident disrupted debates in both the House and Senate as lawmakers were forced to shelter in place while police and security attempted to seize back control.

Trump was their payday.

Just like the rest of the crap media out there.

He really was their biggest source of revenue. 🤣 — Dr. President-elect Redcloak the Unruly (@BrewingAle) January 14, 2021

Wait till the lawsuits start rolling in.

And hopefully State legislatures. — renren (@_realren_) January 14, 2021

Love it — Trucker Andy (@1truckerandy) January 14, 2021

They need Trump. Sorry, not sorry.

Not enough — Andy Asaro (@racetrackandy) January 14, 2021

Give ’em time.

The stockholders have spoken and I am not shedding a tear for either of those monoliths — Chai5 (@sadcjp) January 14, 2021

Thoughts and prayers — Roberto Barkerr (@Roberto_Barkerr) January 14, 2021

