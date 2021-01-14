https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-praises-military-policies-says-troops-in-afghanistan-are-at-a-19-year-low_3657170.html

President Donald Trump, in a message on his military policies, touted his military policies over the past four years. The number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan “are at a 19-year low,” said Trump in a statement on Thursday, touting a key initiative to withdraw soldiers from the country after nearly 20 years. “Likewise,” the president continued, “Iraq and Syria are also at the lowest point in many years. I will always be committed to stopping the endless wars.” “It has been a great honor to rebuild our military and support our brave men and women in uniform. $2.5 trillion invested, including in beautiful new equipment—all made in the U.S.A.,” Trump said in a statement. Last month, Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which President Trump criticized as a bill that goes against his foreign policy positions, namely his efforts to bring U.S. troops back from Afghanistan, South Korea, and Germany. …

