President TrumpDonald TrumpCotton: Senate lacks authority to hold impeachment trial once Trump leaves office Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will introduce impeachment articles against Biden ICE acting director resigns weeks after assuming post MORE has reportedly instructed his aides to cease payments to his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiFor equal justice, throw the book at Capitol rioters and inciters The Hill’s Morning Report – How many Republicans will vote for Trump’s impeachment? Trump, House GOP relationship suddenly deteriorates MORE following weeks of efforts aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 election.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that Giuliani’s expenses are now being personally approved by Trump as the former’s efforts to file legal challenges in states around the country on behalf of the president appear to be winding down.

Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill. Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGOP senators call for commission to investigate Capitol attack Graham urging Biden to get Pelosi to ‘call off’ impeachment proceedings McConnell says he’s undecided on whether to vote to convict Trump MORE (R-S.C.), a close ally of the president who has spoken with Trump in recent days, told the Post that Trump has come to terms with his election defeat.

“The president has come to grips with it’s over,” Graham told the Post. “That’s tough. He thinks he was cheated, but nothing’s going to change that.”

The apparent end of the president’s efforts to legally challenge the results of the presidential election comes nearly two months after the election itself and days after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a violent riot that resulted in five deaths, including a Capitol Police officer. A second officer responding to the scene died days later.

A statement from the president Wednesday called on his supporters to avoid a repeat of that scene during President-elect Biden’s inauguration.

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind,” the president told his supporters. “That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You.”

Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenTrump in new legal jeopardy after Capitol riots The silver lining of the Trump presidency? Federal judge: ‘Not surprising that a criminal like Trump pardons other criminals’ MORE, Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer, tweeted Thursday upon news of Giuliani’s reported troubles with Trump, writing: “So #Rudy…now ⁦@POTUS is refusing to pay your legal bills as he’s has [sic] mine. #SueHisAss.”

