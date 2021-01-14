https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/u-s-now-1st-abortion-free-state/

(WESTERN JOURNAL) – Missouri has become the nation’s first “abortion-free” state after its last remaining abortion facility stopped terminating pregnancies, according to Operation Rescue.

Reproductive Health Services Planned Parenthood in St. Louis was the last abortion facility in Missouri, the pro-life activist organization said in a post on its website Jan. 5.

“It remains open, but Operation Rescue has confirmed that no abortion appointments have been available there for months, and none are available anytime in the foreseeable future,” wrote Cheryl Sullenger, senior vice president of Operation Rescue.

