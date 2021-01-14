https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/identity-policeman-shot-killed-ashli-babbitt-still-unknown-despite-dc-mandating-transparency-police-related-shootings/

The identity of the policeman who shot Ashli Babbitt is still unknown after more than a week since the shooting. This goes against a recent measure passed in DC mandating more transparency in police shootings.

Why is this police shooter being kept in the dark? It’s certainly not transparent. It actually turns out that this goes against the spirit of a recent measure passed this summer in DC where policemen and women involved in a shooting must release within 72 hours any body camera footage related to the shooting and bans the officers from using it before drafting crime reports.

The Council of the District of Columbia unanimously approved an Emergency Police and Justice Reform Measure last summer:

To date we have not seen any body camera footage of the Ashli Babbitt shooting nor has the shooter been identified. It’s been more than a week. Why is this information being kept secret?

