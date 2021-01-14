https://hannity.com/media-room/vicious-eric-swalwell-directly-compares-donald-trump-to-osama-bin-laden/
CRUZ ROASTS SWALWELL: ‘I’ve Always Said ‘Screw the Chinese Communists’, Swalwell Said, OK!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.05.21
Texas Senator Ted Cruz roasted Rep. Eric Swalwell on the campaign trail in Georgia this week; saying the lawmaker took his “screw the Chinese communists” line a little too seriously.
“For a long time, we’ve known the Democrats were in bed with China. We just didn’t realize quite how literally,” joked Cruz.
“As the son of a Cuban immigrant, who has seen the perils of Communism… I have said many times, ‘Screw the Chinese Communists!’ Apparently Eric Swalwell said, ‘Ok!’” he added.
Watch Cruz’ epic takedown above.
HANNITY: Media ‘Can’t Be Bothered’ to Cover Eric Swalwell’s China Spy Scheme
posted by Hannity Staff – 12.16.20
Speaking during his opening monologue on ‘Hannity’ Tuesday night, Sean weighed-in on the escalating scandal surrounding Rep. Eric Swalwell; saying the media “can’t be bothered” to over his China spy scheme.
“Over the course of the last few weeks, we’ve seen a dramatic change of hearts from so-called journalists after spending four years of obsessing about foreign election interference… These so-called journalists now don’t seem to care,” said Hannity.
“Eric Swalwell was reportedly dating a Chinese spy, we now know she was working for the Communist Party of China. Swalwell sits on the House Intel Committee,” he added. “Was there any pillow talk? Is he compromised? Are Joe and Hunter compromised by China? Did she use his computer while he was sleeping?”
Watch Hannity’s opening monologue above.