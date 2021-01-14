https://hannity.com/media-room/vicious-eric-swalwell-directly-compares-donald-trump-to-osama-bin-laden/

CRUZ ROASTS SWALWELL: ‘I’ve Always Said ‘Screw the Chinese Communists’, Swalwell Said, OK!’

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.05.21

Texas Senator Ted Cruz roasted Rep. Eric Swalwell on the campaign trail in Georgia this week; saying the lawmaker took his “screw the Chinese communists” line a little too seriously.

“For a long time, we’ve known the Democrats were in bed with China. We just didn’t realize quite how literally,” joked Cruz.

“As the son of a Cuban immigrant, who has seen the perils of Communism… I have said many times, ‘Screw the Chinese Communists!’ Apparently Eric Swalwell said, ‘Ok!’” he added.

Watch Cruz’ epic takedown above.