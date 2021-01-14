https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2021/01/14/wapo-trump-refusing-pay-giuilianis-legal-fees-reason/
About The Author
Related Posts
California weighs anti-Karen 911 call hate crime law
August 8, 2020
Pittsburgh mayor: “Serious concerns” over arrest of “peaceful” protester by police in unmarked van
August 17, 2020
Justice: Judge disqualifies prosecutor — and her entire office — from one McCloskey case for politicizing it
December 11, 2020
WSJ: Biden's COVID-19 plan “is Mr. Trump’s without the bluster”
August 22, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy