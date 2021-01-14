https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/war-belgium-coronavirus-curfuew-arrest-leads-massive-riots/

(RAIR FOUNDATION) – Violent riots led by communist group Black Lives Matter and Islamic supremacists break out in the city of Brussels after the death of Ibrahim, a migrant in Police custody.

The migrant was filming police enforcing coronavirus lockdown measures at a train station. Ibrahim refused to comply with police and their requests to stop filming. Ibrahim fled the scene, but was captured by police and shortly after died, possibly of a heart attack at the station due to drugs he ingested.

Ibrahima B. was arrested on Saturday, January 9th a little before 7 pm by inspectors from the Brussels North police zone, at the train station in Belgium. Police say they had stopped to check on a group of people who had gathered at the station past curfew. Police believed the group were in violation of the states coronavirus measures.

