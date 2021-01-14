https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-cindy-mccain-on-the-view-the-gop-has-lost-its-way

After endorsing Joe Biden for president, Cindy McCain, wife of the late-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said that the GOP has lost its way and hopes it gets back on track to being a party of “inclusion” after President Trump leaves office.

Speaking on “The View,” Cindy McCain’s daughter, Meghan, asked about the Arizona GOP’s recent talks about censuring Cindy, as well as former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and Governor Doug Ducey.

“The Arizona GOP is in talks to censure you, as well as a former senator Jeff Flake and our wonderful governor Doug Ducey, and I think I’m actually included in the censuring because it said part of the McCain family. I don’t understand what’s going on. I’m was horrified and disgusted. Why do you think there’s such anger at our family and Jeff Flake and Doug Ducey?” asked Meghan McCain.

“Well, it’s the same thing. It’s about doing what’s right for the country, and certainly, Senator Flake and our Governor Ducey have made some very tough decisions lately and in the past, but it was for the good of our state and for our country,” replied Cindy McCain. “I’m in good company. Your dad was [censured] by them. I think I’m going to make t-shirts for everyone, and wear them, you know. You’ll be happy to know, Meghan, they did take the family part out. So you’re no longer included.”

When Meghan McCain expressed dismay over the censuring, Cindy McCain said that it’s indicative of the Republican Party losing its way.

“I think what we have seen here is when I began in the Republican Party officially, the Republican Party was the party of inclusion,” said Cindy McCain. “It was the party of generosity. It was the party of country first. We have lost our way. We have lost our way, and it’s time that we get back on track because we have always been the party that cared deeply, that loved what our country did and what it stood for. We have lost our way. I truly hope that as things progress on and we get further away from this mess that occurred, that we can do just that. We can get back on track and remind everyone that we are here for the country, not our party.”

Cindy McCain endorsed Biden on Twitter in September, saying that her husband “lived by a code” that put country over political party.

“My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There’s only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden,” she said.

“Joe and I don’t always agree on the issues, and I know he and John certainly had some passionate arguments, but he is a good and honest man. He will lead us with dignity,” she continued. “He will be a commander in chief that the finest fighting force in the history of the world can depend on, because he knows what it is like to send a child off to fight.”

Biden tweeted that he was “deeply honored” to have Cindy’s endorsement, saying that the election was bigger than a political party.

“Cindy — I’m deeply honored to have your support and your friendship. This election is bigger than any one political party. It requires all of us to come together as one America to restore the soul of the nation. Together, we’ll get it done.”

