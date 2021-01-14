https://noqreport.com/2021/01/14/what-is-our-path-forward-for-disenfranchised-conservatives-in-america/

WHO WE ARE

I like that map at the top of this article because it shows where Hawaii and Alaska are in relation to the 48 contiguous states. Everything in life really centers upon our perspective. When we ask ourselves how our country became so polarized, we need to consider how each of us got to where we are today and why we each believe as we do.

It’s a lot more than mere geography. Yes, Hawaii has been a deep blue state for the last 60 years. Yes, there are mostly red states in the American Heartland. There are deep blue enclaves around the fringes of the continental United States. There are blue enclaves in red states in urban areas. There are red enclaves in blue states in rural areas. Georgia has just shown us that there is no longer a real Mason-Dixon line. Whereas neighboring Alabama remains the Heart of Dixie politically. It’s not the north against the south. It’s mostly the urbanites against the rest of us.

This is not a hard-and-fast rule. However, I think it applies more among Caucasians than among other ethnicities. Those in the cities tend toward the left and those in the countryside tend to have much more conservative views.

Blacks in America are often mischaracterized as a monolithic voting bloc for progressivism, but that simply does not apply across the board. There are many examples, but I personally highly respect Lieutenant Colonel Allen West who is now Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas and a veritable leader of the conservative movement that still exists. Like all patriotic Americans, he has been demonized as have we all. But, he has a large role in the future of America.

So does Nikki Haley, former Governor of South Carolina and former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., whose parents came from far away India. They came from a Sikh background but she has since adopted Christianity. That is the case with many people who have made America their home.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

Whether you prefer the term Latino or Hispanic, there are many people from the countries of the Western Hemisphere south of our own border who are very patriotic Americans, legally I want to point out, with family values and Christian virtues.

I personally have spent the last 51 years, which constitutes all of my adult life, in an Asian and Pacific Islander environment, from military time in the Philippines and Okinawa many years ago, to most of the last 43 years here in Hawaii, the 50th State, which I have dubbed America’s Mid-Pacific Frontier. The overwhelming majority, virtually all, of the Filipino Christian Community here on Oahu are extremely conservative in their lifestyles. Many are very adamant supporters of President Donald Trump.

Which brings me to an area that hits very close to home for me to address. My Native American ancestors of the Mvskoke (Creek) Nation had their homelands in the southeastern states taken away during the time of President Andrew Jackson and the Indian Removal Act as many of our ancestors died over the infamous Trail of Tears to what was then Indian Territory. On July 9, 2020 Trump-nominee Neil Gorsuch wrote the majority decision in the SCOTUS case McGirt v Oklahoma, which affirmed that the treaty with the United States of 1866 is still in existence and so is the Mvskoke (Creek) Reservation. “On the far end of the Trail of Tears was a promise.”

MCN is an example of superb governance under the administration of current Principal Chief David Hill and Second Chief Del Beaver along with the National Council with tribal headquarters in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. I have so often wished that the national government of the United States of America, the State government of Hawaii and the City & County government of Honolulu where I live were as good as Mvskoke (Creek) Nation which has leaders who are role models, rather than issuing top-down emergency orders in the midst of a health crisis as has been our sad experience here in the islands.

UNDERSTANDING OURSELVES

The reason I went into that detail is that it brings me to the need for every one of every background to understand that conservatism is a principle and is totally unrelated to race or ethnicity. Unfortunately, the Governor of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt, a Republican, citizen of the Cherokee Nation, does not have the best interest of indigenous peoples at heart. Nor do Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter or Senior Senator Jim Inhofe who consistently try underhandedly to undermine native sovereignty.

President Trump himself made some unfortunate references to Pocahontas when criticizing Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who totally misrepresented her own upbringing in Oklahoma. Republicans need to be much more considerate and circumspect. That made it very hard for me, and still does, to stand for President Trump as our duly re-elected President of the United States when talking to Native American friends.

“President-elect Joe Biden chose Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) … to serve as the first Native American Cabinet secretary and head the Interior Department.” That in and of itself would be an excellent development. But anyone who is not a single issue voter would not, could not, deny that Joe Biden did not legitimately win the election because of fraud initiated from abroad. I truly believe that many Democrats simply use Native Americans and other minorities in this country as props to bolster their own agenda and do not truly empathize or care for the people or our history and culture.

WHOM WE FACE

No matter where we live, whether urban or rural, south or north, east or west, mid-Pacific or Arctic, we are all threatened by the intrusion of the Chinese Communist Party into our internal affairs. The CCP has exploited such movements as BLM and Antifa for their own Marxist goals. That’s why I always warn my Native American colleagues against cooperating with either of these elements because they do not have indigenous issues or values at heart either. Let me remind everyone that my wife from the Philippines is 1/4 Chinese ancestry, so what I am saying has nothing to do with ethnicity. The majority of the Chinese people are persecuted and exploited by the evil regime in Beijing which now seeks to extend their dominance worldwide.

As a disabled veteran and retired federal officer, I am very astute in national security and foreign policy. Somehow it does not compute in my brain how those in the know both in the military and civilian parts of our United States government can be so unwilling to consider the substance of these threats. Everything that has happened thus far in Congress and in the Supreme Court has ignored the evidence. I honestly cannot offer an explanation. Ignorance on their part would be bad enough, but it appears more to be willful blindness for their own personal political expediency. That is criminal in my book.

WHERE WE’RE HEADED

So, where do we go from here? I have been among the last to accept the tragic realization that America is going to default and allow a man who was not legally elected to be sworn in as 46th President of the United States. He will just be a short-term temporary placeholder for an even more radical 47th president who will only be his VP for a while. The good thing about the first female Vice President will be totally overshadowed by her total incompetence and malevolence.

Conservatives need to regroup. We can no longer trust the Republican Party because they have not just abandoned us, they actually seem to take glee and delight in stabbing us in the back. We cannot trust anyone on either side of the aisle on Capitol Hill these days.

We need to decide soon whether there is any hope of salvaging the GOP, though I seriously doubt that is possible. The reason Democrats want to impeach President Trump even after he leaves office is to prohibit him from being able to run again in 2024. That is something in American history that only President Grover Cleveland did successfully. So, “if”, and yes I am still saying “if” for the next 6 days, Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20th, we are going to see an intensification to the nth degree of censorship which we have already begun to experience as high-tech prohibits free speech. Once it has the power of government behind it with the Democrats controlling both the White House and the Congress, there may be no limit to their attempts to silence our voices of loyal opposition.

The 1st Amendment has been ignored already with the unconstitutional limitations upon our freedom of religion and freedom to peaceably assemble. Everyone of every background in America should unite to protect our freedoms and liberties. It’s going to be a tough row to hoe. There will be severe challenges ahead. The U.S. Department of Justice, including the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, which steadfastly ignored unconstitutional constraints upon us last year, even before President Trump leaves office ~ and it pains me greatly to even say those words ~ have already begun to go after conservatives in ways that they never did against the leftists who rioted and burned and looted all across America. You really can’t deny that this is politically motivated.

WHAT WE BECOME

It’s not as important what name we give to a new third conservative party as it is that we not splinter into multiple factions and water down our ultimate impact and ability to win elections in the not-too-distant future. As a septuagenarian, I’m not willing to look to the long-term as much as some of you younger folks may be. We need to be able to start doing something now. There are midterm races for Senate and House and local elections in 2022. Then I am not totally confident that we can still have a fair election unless and until we resolve how this recent one was stolen, but we need to think now about 2024.

The Republican Party is no longer our ally. The Democrat Party is our political enemy. So we need to go elsewhere. Whether it’s a Federalist Party or a Patriot Party or whatever, we need to start now working together and not cannibalizing one another which led to our political demise during this most recent election. We already have our political base which includes every race and ethnicity. No such group is monolithic in political views. Anyone who tries to convince you otherwise has a political agenda. Be very discerning whom you listen to and whom you trust.

I would like to hear from people whether you are European or African ancestry, Middle Eastern, Asian, Latin American or indigenous Native American so we can all come together in one accord to bring back our traditional values which will be under all-out assault as we defend them from an unelected administration which may soon take control. We need to begin this now. There is not one day or one moment to lose.

WHOM WE TRUST AND SERVE

Try to ignore the circus on Capitol Hill during these next few days. That is not the real America. If God Almighty intervenes, praise His Holy Name. If not, praise His Holy Name. Our Creator is Omnipotent, Omnipresent and Omniscient. We are not.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

