https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/14/what-timing-chicago-mayor-wants-chat-with-states-governor-after-noticing-unintended-shutdown-consequences/

Chicago’s mayor hasn’t earned the nickname “Lockdown Lightfoot” for nothing (with occasional breaks for hypocrisy), but in light of new information she seems to be starting to change her mind:

As if this all wasn’t completely predictable. Maybe the “Corona Destroyer” is starting to catch on:

How come it seems like government officials who have said “follow the science” the loudest have had edicts that have made the least sense?

And of course many people can’t help but notice when these epiphanies are taking place:

Why yes he did!

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...