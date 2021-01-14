https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/whats-the-floor-plan-new-suspicious-video-emerges-from-capitol-siege/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
What’s The Floor Plan? #CapitolRiots @TheDemocrats
Capitol Rioters Coordinate Efforts #DomesticTerrorists pic.twitter.com/TThFJmgGLO
— Chris Morris 🇺🇸⚖⚡ (@cm_merlin) January 13, 2021
I WANT that woman in the pink hat arrested by the end of the week. She is an organizer and was involved in trying to break out windows with a ram
CC: @FBIWFO pic.twitter.com/qyUaT8RtI6
— (((𝘞𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘗𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘎𝘶𝘺))) Biden/Harris 2020 (@WestParkGuy) January 13, 2021
$20 says this leads to both criminal charges and a PTA resignation. pic.twitter.com/dAQvDGIXhS
— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) January 13, 2021
she was right up front watching that officer get dragged down the stairs pic.twitter.com/ud2BKrXji6
— cha🆘 (@cosmiccharlee02) January 13, 2021