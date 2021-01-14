https://www.theepochtimes.com/white-house-trade-advisor-amazon-suspension-of-parler-is-chilling_3656940.html
The move by large technology firms to de-platform “free speech” social media site Parler has a chilling effect, said White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Director Peter Navarro. “What we have here is a classic collusive oligopoly, a kind of new wine in an old bottle,” Navarro told Fox Business. “What we saw with this attack on Parler was chilling to me. It’s one thing to de-platform everybody for free speech. But, this was a pincer move where Google and Apple, [the] first part of the pincer, was to not allow Parler apps to be down.” Over the past week, Google and Apple removed Parler from their respective app-downloading programs, while on Monday morning, Amazon Web Services (AWS) suspended services for the website. Parler then filed a lawsuit against AWS, arguing the Seattle-based tech giant violated its contractual agreement, later adding that a representative sent text messages to Parler CEO John …