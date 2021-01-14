https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/woman-strangled-pregnant-mom-death-cut-baby-executed/

(LIFE NEWS) – A woman who strangled a pregnant mom to death and cut out her unborn baby to parade around as her own has been executed.

Federal death row inmate Lisa Montgomery’s execution took place this morning. A lower court judge had vacated that execution date on Dec. 24 after Montgomery’s lawyers said they tested positive for coronavirus on their way to visit her in prison. But a federal appeals court reinstated the date.

After the Supreme Court cleared the last hurdle for her execution by overturning a stay, Montgomery, 52, was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m. at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. She received a lethal injection seven-and-half hours after her originally scheduled time of execution, according to The Associated Press.

