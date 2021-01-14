https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/women-handled-child-care-shutdowns/

(WEB MD) – Traditional gender roles for child care continued during the pandemic, especially during lockdowns meant to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, according to a new study published in the Journal of Applied Psychology.

More than a third of couples relied on women to provide most or all of the child care, particularly between March and May 2020.

“Most people have never undergone anything like this before, where all of a sudden they can’t rely on their normal child care, and most people’s work situation has changed, too,” Kristen Shockley, a psychology professor at the University of Georgia, told UGA Today.

