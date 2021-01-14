https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wyoming-republican-party-liz-cheney/2021/01/14/id/1005694

The Wyoming Republican Party excoriated Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., for her vote to impeach President Donald Trump, calling her reasoning “absurd” and saying the vast majority of those who have reached out to the party “vehemently disagree” with her.

“There has not been a time during our tenure when we have seen this type of an outcry from our fellow Republicans, with the anger and frustration being palpable in the comments we have received,” the Wyoming GOP said in a statement on its website.

Cheney, the third ranking Republican in the House, was one of 10 Republicans who voted along with every Democrat to impeach Trump.

The outrage at her decision, the Wyoming GOP said, generated a tsunami of negative reaction in phone calls, emails and website traffic.

“Rep. Cheney has aligned herself with leftists who are screaming that what happened last Wednesday is the ‘worst thing ever in our history’ (or similar such claims),” the party said was among the comments received. “That is absurd and shows their lack of knowledge of history as well as their willingness to skew the facts to further their corrupt agenda.”

Fellow Republicans in House have been circulating a petition to remove Cheney from her leadership post, a move House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has said he will not join.

The statement by the Wyoming GOP did not indicate if Cheney, 54, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and in her third term in the House, would face a primary challenge in two years.

“We as a party respect our elected officials and assume that they will respect and represent their constituents,” the statement said. “We are receiving the message loud and clear that what happened [Wednesday] is a true travesty for Wyoming and the country.”

