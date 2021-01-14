https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/parler-dan-bongino

Dan Bongino, host of The Dan Bongino Show, is an investor in Parler — the social media platform that actually believes in free speech. Parler was attacked by Big Tech — namely Amazon, Apple, and Google — earlier this week, but Bongino says the company isn’t giving up. In fact, he says, he’s willing to go bankrupt over this one.

Dan joined Glenn Beck on the radio program to detail what he calls a “smear” campaign behind the scenes, and how he believes we can move forward from Big Tech’s control.

“You have no idea how bad this was behind the scenes,” Dan told Glenn. “I know you’re probably thinking … well, how much worse can the attack on Parler have gotten than three trillion-dollar companies — Amazon, Apple, and Google — all seemingly coordinated to remove your business from the face of the Earth? Well, behind the scenes, it’s even worse. I mean, there are smear campaigns, pressure campaigns … lawyers, bankers, everyone, to get this company … wiped from the face of the earth. It’s incredible.”

Dan emphasized that he would not give up easily, because what’s he’s really fighting for is the right to free speech for all Americans, regardless of their political opinions, without fear of being banned, blacklisted, or losing jobs and businesses.

“I will go bankrupt. I will go absolutely destitute before I let this go,” he said. “I have had some very scary moments in my life and they put horse blinders on me. I know what matters now. It’s not money. It’s not houses. It’s none of that crap. It’s this: the ability to exist in a free country, where you can express your ideas freely.”

