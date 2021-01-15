https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/push-soda-tax-possible-biden-admin/

(ONE NEWS NOW) – The public might hear more about a soda tax in the coming months if the Left pushes for the public to surrender its fizzy sodas in the name of health or else punish us for failing to leave it on the shelf.

Neera Tanden, who has been picked by President-elect Joe Biden to run the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), has pushed for a soda tax in the past as president of the Center for American Progress, a far-left think tank.

In 2018, a plan from the “health policy team” at American Progress suggested a one-percent tax per ounce on sugary soft drinks.

