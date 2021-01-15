https://www.theblaze.com/news/aaron-rodgers-politicians-covid-hypocrisy

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has spoken out against lawmakers who break their own COVID-19 mandates.

What are the details?

During a Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers, 37, explained that he donated $500,000 to the Barstool Fund in order to help out small businesses and their employees.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy launched the fundraiser in December to help save small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s just an amazing deal what they’re doing,” Rodgers said of the fund. “I mean, to be able to not only change people’s lives and livelihoods, but to do it in such a timely fashion. … I mean, the money is going out 24 to 72 hours, and I think there was just such a need if you look around our environment today, it’s not like the government is really helping anybody out in a timely fashion.”

Rodgers explained that he believed the government simply sat around twiddling their thumbs while they could have, instead, been doing more to help out small business owners from foundering.

“I mean, they took forever to figure out how to give $600 checks away, and then you know may or may not get to $2,000 at this point,” he said. “That’s not life-changing money. What Dave and his folks are doing with the Barstool Fund is life-changing money. It’s sustainability for these people, and I think that’s the thing you gravitate toward the most is just not having a reliance on the government to help you out, because it’s obviously shown that’s not going to be the way they’re going to do it.”

Of COVID-19 rules and regulations, Rodgers added, “I mean, [politicians] put these rules in place … they’re not even following their own rules. How many people have gotten caught? Don’t travel, don’t leave the state. Oh, here’s so-and-so on a vacation. Oh, here’s so-and-so at a salon. Don’t eat out at a restaurant unless you’re wearing a mask and separate. Oh, here’s a picture of the governor of California violating those rules. Oh, public schools are closed, but I can send my kids to a private school in person. It’s like, I mean, for us to count on the government to help us out is becoming a joke at this point.”

Rodgers and the Packers play host to the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL Divisional Playoff game at 2:30 EST Saturday.

As of Jan. 11, the Barstool Fund has raised more than $22 million as donations continue to come in. The fund has also been able to assist more than 109 small businesses across the country since its inception.

You can read more about the Barstool Fund’s incredible works here.







Pat McAfee & Aaron Rodgers Talk Rodgers’ $500k Donation To The Barstool Fund



www.youtube.com



(H/T: Fox News)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

