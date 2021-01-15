https://www.dailywire.com/news/aclu-lawyer-beliefs-that-men-are-better-athletes-and-sex-is-binary

On Thursday, a staff attorney who works for the American Civil Liberties Union in New York and identifies as transgender issued a Twitter thread in which the argument was made that people who believe that men are naturally better athletes than women and that sex categories are binary and fixed get those ideas from “misogyny and white supremacy.”

Chase Strangio started the thread (below) by stating: “A few notes on women and girls who are trans in sports. There is a relentless effort to situation trans people as a threat to cis people in sport and elsewhere. There simply is no threat. The foundation of these arguments are based on two dangerous and faulty premises. First, that men and boys are always better, stronger, faster and more skilled than women and girls. Second, that sex categories are binary, fixed and easily identifiable at birth.”

Strangio then posited, “Both of these premises are rooted in misogyny and white supremacy. The interest behind these narratives is not in ‘protecting women’ but rather protecting the power of the state to control people’s bodies and constrain people’s identities.”

“Women and girls who are trans have been competing in women’s sport at every level of competition all over the world for decades,” Strangio continued. “There is simply NO dominance of trans women athletes because the myth of biological superiority is just that — a myth.”

As The Daily Wire reported, a recent study on trans women athletes found that they appear to maintain an athletic advantage over their biological female counterparts even after a year of hormone therapy:

A new study indicates that after a year of hormone therapy, transgender women still maintain an athletic advantage over their female counterparts. Published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, the study examined trans men and women in the Air Force between 2013 and 2018. “The Air Force’s fitness assessment includes the number of pushups and situps performed in a minute, and the time required to run 1.5 miles,” NBC News reported, adding: “For the first two years after starting hormones, the trans women in their review were able to do 10 percent more pushups and 6 percent more situps than their cisgender female counterparts.” Even two years after hormone therapy had been used, trans women were 12% faster on the 1.5 mile-run than women they were competing against.

Strangio continued, “Though dozens of states are gearing up to ban women and girls from sports at the K-12 and collegiate level just because they are trans and are doing so under the deceptive rubric of proposed laws like the ‘Save Women’s Sports Act,’ they do not care abt women’s sports. Not one lawmaker who is pushing these bills — conceived and drafted in women’s sports, equal pay for women athletes, development of women’s coaches. Every women’s rights organization including @nwlc and @WoemnsSportsFdn opposes these laws. Elite women athletes like @mPinoe and @Candace Parker oppose these laws.”

Strangio concluded, “There is nothing close to trans dominance in athletics but there is a long history of state power being used to control the bodies of all women and weaponize notions of bodily purity and coherence to punish anyone who does not conform to binary norms of sex difference.”

