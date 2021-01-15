http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/crQC_4jy4Xg/and-just-like-that.php

America begins to re-open. Joe Biden says most schools can be back in business in 100 days. Across the country, shutdowns are being relaxed or ended. Here in Minnesota, for example, restaurants and bars were allowed to re-open at 50% capacity on Monday.

Via InstaPundit, Stephen Miller comments on the phenomenon:

Now that the presidential election is behind us, Democratic governors and mayors will be happy to see the economy rebounding. And, of course, Joe Biden will take credit for all improvement that results from abandoning the lockdowns that have crushed our country for the last ten months.

