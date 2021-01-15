https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/antifa-activist-daniel-alan-baker-arrested-plotting-murder-trump-supporters-police-inauguration-day/

Antifa supporter Daniel Alan Baker was arrested for plotting to murder Trump supporters and police on Inauguration Day.

He trained in Syria in 2017 with the YPG, was featured on VICE, and in 2020 participated in the CHAZ insurrection in Seattle, per DOJ documents.

Jack Posobiec broke the story Friday.

Antifa supporter Daniel Alan Baker posted links to CNN on his “Call to Arms” to kill Trump supporters and police officers on Inauguration Day He has been arrested by the FBI pic.twitter.com/1sEMIABGhB — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 16, 2021

Baker posted links to CNN on his “Call to Arms” to kill Trump supporters and police officers on Inauguration Day.

Daniel Alan Baker wanted to stockpile AK-47s and build bombs in CHAZ district in Seatlle to start “the revolution.”

Daniel Alan Baker wanted to stockpile AK-47s and build bombs in CHAZ to start “the revolution” pic.twitter.com/dAJmcay7uj — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 16, 2021

