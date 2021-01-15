https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/anybody-can-put-maga-hat-fl-teacher-fired-telling-students-antifa-involved-dc-riots-now-know-true/

A substitute teacher at Bok Academy in Lake Wales, Florida was fired after she told her students Antifa domestic terrorists were involved in the US Capitol riots.

One student recorded the exchange and the teacher was later fired.

When questioned by a student the teacher told the class, “Anybody can put on a MAGA hat.”

The teacher was right.

Antifa-BLM leader John Sullivan was arrested on Thursday by the FBI for leading rioters and causing damage in the US Capitol.

John Sullivan slipped on a MAGA hat during the riots.

John Sullivan even organized a far left “Insurgence” rally nearby the US Capitol before it was stormed.

Complex.com reported:

A substitute teacher in a Florida school district telling her students that antifa was culpable for the U.S. Capitol riot has been fired, TMZ reports. A student at Bok Academy in Lake Wales, Florida caught the teacher’s rant on camera during a middle school language arts class, where she fraudulently alleged that three members of antifa were paid to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6, and were to blame for the violence. “We’ve had trouble with this all summer long,” the teacher says in the video. “There are peaceful demonstrations, we’re fine, until a bunch of antifa members showed up and started violence. This is just another example. They were paid to be there, they were paid to do violence so that the Trump supporters would look bad.”

Red the rest here.

