Apple CEO Tim Cook claims social media platform Parler and its mobile application could return to Apple’s virtual store if it gets its ”moderation together.”

Parler, seen by many as a conservative alternative to Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and others, has been practically shut down by several large technology companies such as Apple, which claim its app was used to incite violence during last week’s protest at the U.S. Capitol.

Apple and Google removed the app from its app store and Amazon has denied the company use of its servers, a move which made Parler unavailable to its millions of subscribers.

Cook is to appear in an interview on Fox News Sunday, a 41-second clip of which was released Friday.

”We looked at the incitement to violence that was on there,” Cook said. ”And we don’t consider that free speech and incitement to violence has an intersection.

”We have only suspended them. So, if they get their moderation together, they would be back on there.”

Some have accused Apple, along with Google and Amazon, as being hypocrites, since similar actions were not taken against Twitter, Facebook or Instagram for allowing groups to use their platforms to organize during riots that occurred over the summer.

