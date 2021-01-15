https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/biden-prepares-wage-war-nra-gun-sales-erupt/

(ZEROHEDGE) – President-elect Joe Biden declared last week that he would “defeat” the National Rifle Association (NRA) while in office. The war on the NRA by Democrats will start in six days when Biden becomes president, which means the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution will be under the greatest assault in its existence, according to Just The News.

Biden’s official Twitter account last Friday, responded to former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.), who was wounded in a shooting rampage in Tucson in 2011, said: “I pledge to continue to work with you – and with survivors, families, and advocates across the country – to defeat the NRA and end our epidemic of gun violence.”

What’s coming down the pipe under a Biden presidency are likely bans on the manufacture and sale of so-called assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. People could even be limited to the number of firearms and ammo they can buy in a given period.

