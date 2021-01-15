https://www.dailywire.com/news/bank-threatens-to-close-accounts-of-customers-who-dont-wear-face-masks

A major bank in London announced that it would close the accounts of customers who refused to wear face masks while in its physical locations.

HSBC made the announcement earlier this week, saying customers needed to follow local laws to protect each other and the bank workers from the coronavirus, the London-based Financial News reported.

“Our branch colleagues are key workers, continuing to go to work in our branches every day so that customers who need them can access essential financial services. Sadly, some people are failing to protect themselves, our branch colleagues and other customers by refusing to wear a face covering inside our branches or observe social distancing. Our colleagues deserve respect and should not have to face violent or abusive behaviour. Consider whether you need to visit the branch or could manage your banking from the safety of your home via our digital channels,” said Jackie Uhi, head of HSBC UK’s branch network. “If you do visit us, please wear a face covering and maintain a safe distance from others. If individuals put themselves or our colleagues at risk, without a medical exemption, we reserve the right to withdraw their account.”

England is in the midst of a third national lockdown, the Financial News reported, as case numbers increase and a new strain of the virus was discovered.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said Tuesday that police would be stricter about fining people for breaking COVID-19 restrictions.

“Our police officers are now moving more quickly to issuing the fines when people are clearly breaching the coronavirus regulations,” Patel said. “If you do not play your part, our selfless police officers who are out risking their own lives every day to keep us safe, they will enforce the regulations and I will back them to do so — to protect the NHS and save lives.”

She said police had already issued nearly 45,000 violations to people breaking restrictions.

Other London-based banks, including Barclays, Lloyds, and Nationwide have issued similar warnings. the Mirror reported.

United Kingdom post offices are taking a softer approach, the outlet added.

“Postmasters that they can ask a customer who is not wearing a facemask if they are medically exempt, but the customer is not required to provide medical proof if they do not have it with them when they visit a branch,” a spokesman for the post office told the Mirror. “Post Office will implement any updated guidance issued by the UK Government or Devolved Governments. At this stage, Post Office has not advised Postmasters to refuse entry to any customer that does not have a face mask.”

Giles Hurley, the CEO of Aldi UK, said his stores would refuse entry to anyone not wearing a mask.

“The safety of our colleagues and customers is our number one priority. Wearing a mask is mandatory for everyone that shops at Aldi, except for the small number of people who have a medical exemption,” Hurley said.

