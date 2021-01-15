https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/cnsnewscom-staff/biden-promises-admin-addresses-unique-needs-oflesbian-bisexual

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(CNSNews.com) – President-elect Joe Biden has posted a policy paper on his campaign website in which he promises to “ensure that his administration aggressively protects the rights and addresses the unique needs of all women, including…lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and queer women.”

“Biden will also structure his Administration to ensure women’s issues remain at the forefront of policy efforts,” says a page entitled “The Biden Agenda for Women” that is posted on his campaign website.

“Biden knows that addressing the challenges faced by women and girls is more than just a campaign promise — it’s an imperative if the Administration is going to succeed in its broader efforts to make sure the government and economy work for all Americans,” says the Biden webpage.

“Biden will ensure that his administration aggressively protects the rights and addresses the unique needs of all women, including Black women, Latina women, Native women, Asian American and Pacific Islander women, women with disabilities, and lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and queer women,” it says.

This is a screen capture from the page on Joe Biden’s campaign website entitled “The Bid Agdenda for Women.”

“The Obama-Biden Administration created the White House Council on Women and Girls to make sure the federal government was doing its best to tackle issues like equal pay, paid family leave, and poverty in an effective manner,” says this Biden campaign webpage. “The Trump Administration then disbanded it and put nothing in its place.

“Biden will create a White House Council on Gender Equality, chaired by a senior member of the Executive Office of the President tasked solely with guiding and coordinating government policy that impacts women and girls, such as economic policy, health care, racial justice, gender-based violence, and foreign policy,” it says.

