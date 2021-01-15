https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/biden-big-tech-poland-hungary-crosshairs/

(BIG LEAGUE POLITICS) – The installation of Joe Biden as president of the United States of America will have strong foreign policy implications.

Countries such as Hungary and Poland will be in the Biden administration’s crosshairs based on the incoming president’s previous statements condemning their allegedly “totalitarian” governments.

When he was asked about the Trump administration’s foreign policy, Biden responded, “You see what’s happened, in everything from Belarus to Poland to Hungary, and the rise of totalitarian regimes in the world, and as well, this president embraces all the thugs in the world.”

