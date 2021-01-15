https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-im-asking-everyone-to-pay-their-fair-share-at-the-top-so-we-can-rebuild-america/

BIDEN: I’m ‘Asking Everyone to Pay Their Fair Share at the Top’ So We Can ‘Rebuild America’

President-Elect Joe Biden delivered his first major national address since the Electoral Count was certified Thursday night; calling on “everyone at the top” to pay “their fair share” so we can rebuild and rescue the American economy.

