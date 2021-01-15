https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/biden-shuffles-away-podium-reporters-shout-questions-following-presser-covid-19-vaccine-plan-video/

Joe Biden on Friday delivered remarks on his plans to distribute Covid-19 vaccines.

Biden melted down and condemned Republicans who weren’t wearing masks during the protest at the Capitol last week.

“It’s a matter of life and death,” Biden said during an angry outburst.

Biden on masks: “I know it’s become a partisan issue. But what a stupid, stupid thing to happen.” He also condemns Republicans who refused to wear masks while sheltered with colleagues during Capitol riot: “What the hell is the matter with them?…For God’s sake, wear a mask.” pic.twitter.com/gsNVaIwf5K — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 15, 2021

Biden struggled to walk away from the lectern after finishing up his presser.

Reporters shouted questions about next week’s inauguration and Biden rudely kept his back to the press as he barked a one word answer.

Look at Biden’s gait as he shuffles out of the press briefing room! Disturbing!

As Biden walks out of press briefing, reporter calls out question asking if he feels safe about his inauguration based on intelligence he’s received “Yes,” he says https://t.co/xhUUdPTHtQ pic.twitter.com/Q2ThdHJdMI — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 15, 2021

