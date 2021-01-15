https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-twitter-trump-inauguration/2021/01/15/id/1005791

President-elect Joe Biden has launched a new Twitter account leading up to his inauguration.

The account is now @PresElectBiden, but will become @POTUS once he is inaugurated. He tweeted from the new account on Thursday night:

“Folks – This will be the account for my official duties as President,” he said. “At 12:01 PM on January 20th, it will become @POTUS. Until then, I’ll be using @JoeBiden.”

The Hill noted President Donald Trump’s @POTUS Twitter account will be archived at @POTUS45.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

