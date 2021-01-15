https://redstate.com/jeffc/2021/01/15/biden-uses-capitol-riots-to-level-another-silly-attack-against-republicans-n310667
About The Author
Related Posts
Geraldo Goes OFF on 'Lunatic Fringe Spoiled Brats': 'Are You Sh***ing Me? Trump Lost, Biden Won the Damn Election'
December 21, 2020
Tucker Carlson Exposes Biden DOJ Pick as a Racist, Anti-Semite
January 12, 2021
Kenosha Wisconsin Prosecutor Will Not Charge Police Officer With Shooting of Jacob Blake
January 5, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy