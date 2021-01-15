https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gates-farms-242-000-acres/2021/01/15/id/1005804

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is America’s top private farmland owner.

Gates and his wife, Melinda, own 242,000-acres across the U.S., according to The Land Report.

Gates’ farmland includes 69,071-acres in Louisiana, 47,927-acres in Arkansas, 25,750-acres in Arizona, and 20,588 in Nebraska, and property in 14 other states, the magazine reported.

Meanwhile, Business Insider noted Gates has a history of helping farmers.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2017 had pledged $300 million over three years to support research to help low-income farmers in Asia and Africa adapt to climate change.

And in 2018, the Gates Foundation invested $40 million in research to help breed chickens that lay better-quality eggs in farms in South Asia and Africa.

As of Friday, Forbes magazine noted Gates has a net worth of $120.2 billion.

