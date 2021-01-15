https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2021/01/15/blm-activist-john-sullivan-arrested-participating-capitol-riot/
About The Author
Related Posts
Report: Trump warns Pence that it'll be politically “damaging” if he doesn't block certification
January 6, 2021
Don't want to wear a mask? Welcome to the no-fly list
October 26, 2020
Sidney Powell to Fox News: I'm being blocked from seeing Trump
December 22, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy