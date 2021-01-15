http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mk4JJEvn72U/

Breitbart News senior technology correspondent Allum Bokhari, the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal the Election, appeared on Lou Dobbs Tonight on the Fox Business Network this week to discuss how Big Tech has become the political weapon of Democrats and the ruling elites.

Bokhari’s book predicted and exposed Big Tech’s plans to interfere in the 2020 presidential election, said that big tech companies were increasingly subservient to the Democrat party, in much the same way that allegedly private companies are subservient to the Communist party in China.

Transcript:

DOBBS: Joining us now, Allum Bokhari, author of DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal the Election. He’s broken a number of stories on Big Tech power – out of control power – including Google executives saying President Trump and his populist movement will be a “blip in history.” Allum, great to have you with us, and congratulations on the book, we recommend it to our audience highly. Your thoughts about Parler, and what we have seen, an unprecedented event, all of Silicon Valley and Big Tech converging to destroy this one social media company.

BOKHARI: Hi Lou, it’s great to be on. What we’re witnessing, really, is the revenge of the corporate oligarchs. It’s the culmination of a trend I’ve been covering for five years at Breitbart News, which is the merging of the political power of the Democratic party with the unchecked corporate power of big tech giants. And by forcing Parler off the internet – one of the few social networks where you could have free speech – they’ve sent a message to an American people, ‘we are not going to allow you to have free speech on the internet anymore, you’re not going to have it again, you’re not going to threaten our power or our narratives again, and anyone who tries to do it will be destroyed.’”

DOBBS: And President Trump, paying a price in the form of political persecution for challenging the establishment as well. Parler has filed a lawsuit against Amazon for denying its contract – tearing up its contract, in effect – that keeps Parler alive. Do they prevail?

BOKHARI: Hopefully they do prevail, because it’s going to be a very important case for free speech on the internet. But it’s also important that we don’t see this as just a corporation trying to squelch a competitor. They are doing that, but it’s much more than that. It’s, as I said, the Democratic party using these giant corporations as its muscle, to squelch dissent, to stamp out competing points of view. And it’s actually very similar to what the Chinese Communist Party does. It uses so-called private corporations as an arm of the state, as an arm of political power. That’s now happening in America, and I think we’re going to see a lot more of it as Democrats increasingly call for retribution against their political opponents.

DOBBS: Indeed they are. And, Allum, we hope you will come back with us soon to discuss these very important issues. Allum Bokhari, the book is #DELETED, and we recommend it to you.