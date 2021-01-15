https://www.theblaze.com/news/jorge-riley-cra-capitol-rioting

A California man resigned his positions with the California Republican Assembly, an activist group, after he bragged on social media about storming the U.S. Capitol and breaking into the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Jorge Riley resigned as the corresponding secretary for the CRA’s state board and as president of the Sacramento chapter after he posted photographs and videos to his Facebook page about the rioting.

Riley was recorded in a video posted to Reddit where he bragged about how he and other rioters broke into the Capitol. He said that he made his way into Pelosi’s office and chanted “F*** Nancy Pelosi” with other rioters.

“We breached over there I think. We broke windows. We went into the door. We pushed our way in,” he said on the video.

Riley called it a “mostly peaceful” protest and said that the Capitol Police were very nice to him and the other rioters. He also falsely claimed that no officers were hurt, but later reports documented that several others were injured during the rioting and one officer later died from his injuries.

He also posted a message on his Facebook page making it clear that he was “storming” the Capitol building.

The CRA released a statement condemning the lawlessness at the Capitol.

“The California Republican Assembly strongly condemns lawlessness. It is not an appropriate way to seek redress from our government and is inconsistent with the values of CRA,” read the statement.

“Specifically, we denounce the lawlessness that took place at our nation’s capital on January 6, 2021. The perpetrators should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. CRA was not involved with the event and any participation by individual CRA members was in their capacity as private citizens,” it continued.

Riley also posted in support of pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood, who called for Vice President Mike Pence to be executed on the day of the Capitol rioting.

“Follow Lin Wood wherever he may roam he is a true patriot!!!” wrote Riley.

Sacramento Man Seen In Mob At US Capitol



