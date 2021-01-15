https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/california-pushes-plan-dispense-free-abortion-drugs-college-students/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Despite ongoing lockdowns in California, public universities are on pace to implement legislation that requires distribution of RU-486 abortion drugs. These abortions are commonly known as chemical abortions because they use drugs to end a pregnancy.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 24 in 2019. Similar legislation failed in 2018 after Democratic Governor Jerry Brown vetoed the legislation that requires all the public health centers in the University of California and California State University system to distribute the drugs.

The 23 CSU universities “are prepared to meet” the January 1, 2023, deadline for implementation, Toni Molle, a spokesperson for the chancellor’s office, told The College Fix via email. “The COVID-19 pandemic has not deterred or impacted implementation planning.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

