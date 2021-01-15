https://www.corbettreport.com/capitol-desecration-info-war-pcr-psyop-new-world-next-week/
Capitol Desecration, Info War, PCR Psyop – New World Next Week
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds / YouTube
This week on the New World Next Week: the pre-planned selection psyop has the intended effect; the infowar escalates as battle lines are formed; and the narrative seeds for ending the scamdemic are planted by the scammers themselves.
CLICK HERE for show notes and mp3 audio
Filed in: Videos