https://justthenews.com/government/capitol-police-arrest-man-gun-ammo-unauthorized-inauguration-credential?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

U.S. Capitol Police on Friday arrested a Virginia man who was allegedly transporting hundreds of rounds of handgun ammunition in his car and what police said was an unregistered handgun.

The man, identified in media reports as Wesley Beeler, was reportedly stopped by U.S. Capitol Police at a checkpoint near the Capitol grounds and questioned. He presented an “unauthorized inauguration credential,” authorities claimed. He also admitted to having a firearm in his vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed over 500 rounds of 9mm ammunition as well as shotgun shells.

Law enforcement has effectively closed off the White House, Capitol Hill and surrounding Washington, D.C., streets over concerns of armed protests through the weekend until Wednesday, Inauguration Day for incoming President Joe Biden, and following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building. Over 25,000 National Guardsmen will be part of the massive security detail.

Beeler, a contractor, face multiple charges, including possessing a handgun in D.C. without having registered it first. D.C. requires the registration of firearms, though Virginia does not.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

