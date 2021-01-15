https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/capitol-revolt-not-just-fraudulent-election/

The prevailing and contrived “wisdom” among the mainstream media and political establishment since the events at the Capitol building a week ago Wednesday is that President Donald Trump incited violence over the election fraud that has landed Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and their ultra-leftist hordes in charge of the executive branch of government, coupled with similar election fraud during the Georgia run-off, resulting in the Republican Party losing control of the U.S. Senate. To add to this phony narrative, this same mainstream media – including Fox News – and the political establishment have been spewing that right-wing radicals are solely responsible for these events.

Both of these narratives are largely wrong. Indeed, the people who attended the rally that day, before which the president spoke his mind but did not advocate violence, were surely incensed at the election fraud that has turned over the keys of government control to leftist radicals, largely comprised of socialists and communists of all colors, sexes, religions and ethnicities. And the people were also incensed that a brain-dead criminal and lying witch like Biden and Harris were about to ascend to the presidency and vice presidency – Biden in particular being perhaps the most felonious president-elect in American history given his and his son Hunter’s shakedown of Communist China, Russia and Ukraine, which resulted in the laundering of millions into the family’s coffers.

But as I predicted in my new book “It Takes a Revolution: Forget the Scandal Industry!” which is dedicated to what I believe was the greatest of our Founding Fathers, Thomas Jefferson, the real reason for this revolt was the total reality, now fully exposed, that all three branches of the government, the executive, legislative and judicial, had become completely corrupt to the core.

This terminal condition in particular could be seen in the judicial branch, which was intended by the framers to protect We the People from the tyranny of the other two branches of government, as well as ourselves. Here, federal judges who got their judgeships through political patronage greased by special interests in the form of large campaign contributions to senators who then recommended them to the president for nomination, and other gratuities, legal and illegal, sold the American people out – rubber stamping obvious election fraud as a final act of their runaway unaccountable, ruthless and slavish payback to these vested special interests. This sellout by establishment hack jurists extended even to the three justices of the Supreme Court President Trump had nominated and a Republican Senate had confirmed – Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Couple this with establishment Republican senators putting on an insincere dog and pony show over the certification of electors to simply take the monkey off of their backs, as well as Mike Pence, vice president and thus president of the U.S. Senate, stabbing President Trump in the back by not sending certifications back to states where there was obvious fraud, metaphorically akin to Brutus stabbing Caesar in the Roman Senate, and this was the flash point for a final realization by the conservative masses, people of faith and all those who believe in the vision and creation of our Founding Fathers that the government no longer represents their interests in any, repeat any, respect, going far beyond election fraud.

This sentiment has been building for many years, as I write in “Revolution!” And as Jefferson predicted it would, the anger finally broke out in the open, with the commencement of a real, bona fide revolt. Those who sloughed it off as just a bunch of right-wing extemist types and thugs, or who claimed that the “spectacle” was just a set up by Antifa infiltrators, clearly were giving spin to play down the significance of Jan. 6 as just an aberration by some alleged lunatics. Instead, the event at the Capitol was the equivalent of the French storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, not coincidentally the year the U.S. Constitution went into effect. It was a warning if not a signal that large-scale Jeffersonian violent revolution, if things do not change quickly, is just around the corner.

In the words sung by Janice Joplin during the Vietnam War, in the ballad “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose.” Most of those Americans who took over “their” Capitol building for a short while last week had gotten to the point that they, like the rest of us, no longer feel that there is anything to lose. We had already lost our country, a free country, with the total disconnect of the arrogant and lawless politicians and judges who feather their own filthy nests and feed at their prey, but leave to us peasants only crumbs to eat.

And while neither Jefferson nor I ever wanted it to come to this, and do not advocate violence, clearly the nation is headed for a bloody revolution if nothing changes quickly. Just feast your eyes on the 15,000-plus well-armed federal and state troops now stationed in the nation’s capital in the lead up to the inauguration of the corrupt Biden and Harris on Jan. 20. The present government, soon to be completely taken over by the radical Marxian left, knows what lies in store.

In short, the majority of the people who occupied the Capitol cannot and must not be written off as fringe criminals, but rather American citizens who reached the point, like the majority of the rest of us, where they could not take it any longer.

And this realization was heightened just one week later, when the clowns, court jesters and compromised morons who call themselves our representatives in Congress moved to impeach President Trump, imperviously blind to the hard fact that the Capitol revolt stemmed from the extreme contempt for government they had created. To make matters worse, many representatives of Trump’s own Republican Party condemned him, claiming only that impeachment of a president with only a few days left in office was futile, if not contrary to their phony mission to create “unity.” So much for a defense of their and our fearless leader.

In short, the continued existence of our beloved nation is now in grave jeopardy, and We the People must now rise up, peacefully and legally, and reclaim it consistent with the vision and creation of Thomas Jefferson and his fellow Founding Fathers. Yes, “It Takes a Revolution!” Go www.freedomwatchusa.org and join up fellow patriots, before all is lost.

