Jade Sacker, who provided CNN with footage of the Capitol siege, celebrated with anarchist John Sullivan in a moment caught on tape. She agrees with Sullivan that it will be “the best film she ever made in her life” before asking him at the end of the video if he was recording. “I’ll delete that shit” Sullivan responds.

“You were right! We did it,” she boasts. “Dude, I was trying to tell you. I couldn’t say much.”

John Sullivan was at the forefront of pro-Trump violence in the Capitol, egging it on as he filmed. Now he’s Exhibit A in right-wing claims that Antifa instigated the riot. I investigate his disturbing history of sabotaging BLM while posing as a leader. https://t.co/Euts3d7vkz — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) January 14, 2021

As DC BLM journalist @blackhousenew explained to me, Sullivan has been banished by activist communities across the country. He’s considered a dangerous provocateur & is the subject of deep suspicion. This thread details some of his history. https://t.co/rRFrfahwlq — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) January 14, 2021

Seated w/Sullivan on CNN is Jade Sacker, a photojournalist who followed him into the Capitol to film his exploits as part of a documentary project. Here she’s heard congratulating him – “We did it!” – and he says, “Is this not gonna be the best film you’ve ever made in yr life?” pic.twitter.com/KWLVfgKPA7 — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) January 14, 2021

There are so many bizarre layers to this story. Sacker’s doc also focuses on Sullivan’s brother, James, a Utah-based pro-Trump activist who helped recruit fellow Black Republicans for the DC mayhem. The brothers are at odds in public, but on the same side on January 6. pic.twitter.com/cnbpOQ3A7T — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) January 14, 2021

In June 2020, John Sullivan emerged practically out of nowhere and began organizing BLM-esque rallies in Utah. The first one spiraled into chaos, led to this shooting where he was present, prompted mass arrests, and triggered the formation of the Utah Citizen’s Alarm militia. pic.twitter.com/44XVziF9rb — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) January 14, 2021

3/ According to sources she was working on a CNN project, but she’s done a lot of work for NBC and NPR. — @amuse (@amuse) January 15, 2021

