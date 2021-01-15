https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/cnns-jake-tapper-tries-deflect-network-hosted-one-domestic-terrorists-participated-siege-us-capitol/

CNN’s Jake Tapper is now trying to deflect after his own network hosted one of the ‘domestic terrorists’ who participated in the siege of the US Capitol.

Footage obtained by the Gateway Pundit from militant Black Lives Matter and Antifa activist John Sullivan’s Discord server shows the so-called “civil rights activist” reveling inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6 as he damaged federal property.

After storming the Capitol, John Sullivan appeared with CNN photojournalist Jade Sacker on CNN.

CNN was in on the pre-planned siege of the US Capitol.

Thursday night, footage of CNN photojournalist Jade Sacker running into the Capitol with Jake Sullivan was released.

BREAKING: CNN’s Jade Sacker penetrating the Capitol with a member of BLM/Antifa cheering, “We did it!” And then asking her conspirator if he was filming, he said he’d delete it, he lied. CNN was in on it. pic.twitter.com/FVhotiAwcP — @amuse (@amuse) January 15, 2021

CNN was embedded with Antifa during the rioting.

The FBI arrested Jake Sullivan in Utah on Thursday but the media ignored it because he’s a left-wing activist.

The conservative media hammered CNN for their role in the siege of the US Capitol so now Jake Tapper is scared and trying to deflect after his own network hosted Sullivan.

Again: the folks who helped spread the Big Lie about the election that led to the terrorist attack want to change the subject. That’s GOP officeholders, that’s MAGA media, that’s anyone afraid of facing accountability. Because they know they have blood on their hands. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 15, 2021

