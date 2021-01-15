https://www.theblaze.com/news/blake-shelton-minimum-wage-song

Country singer Blake Shelton is hitting out at critics of his latest single, “Minimum Wage” — a song that many critics blasted as tone deaf.

In the song, Shelton sings, “Girl, your love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage.”

Shelton debuted the song on New Year’s Eve during the countdown to 2021.

What are the details?

In an interview with CMT, Shelton, 44, refused to apologize for his latest project, explaining that the song is a “love song” about “how if times are tight and you ain’t got much money — as long as you have love and you’re happy — at the end of the day, that’s all any of us can really hope for.”

“You got it if you got that,” he said. “That’s all that matters. And if that’s offensive to you, then we’ll just have to agree to disagree.”

He also said that he, too, can personally relate to the song.

“Just like probably 95 percent of artists out there, I struggled for so long to get by,” he explained. “But at the end of the day, I wouldn’t trade those times for anything. Those days when the big struggle was, ‘Man, do I pay my rent or my electric bill, or do I just say ‘screw it’ and go buy some beer?’ You had to decide because you didn’t have enough to go around. But those really were some of the best days of my life that I still think about all the time. And I think about all the jobs and things that I did over the years, just so I could play music for free somewhere.”

He later added that there is a large contingent of people around the world — and on the internet — who simply can’t be pleased.

“I just feel like these days, there are people out there who don’t want to know the truth,” he explained. “They just want to hear what they want to hear, and they want to pick a fight. … No matter what your intention is, no matter what the truth is, they want it to be something that they can be upset about so that they can get on social media and try to grab a headline.”

Here are the lyrics

You can read the lyrics to the apparently controversial song below:

Yeah I met you ‘fore anybody knew my name

Playing for pennies on the dive bar stage

Split an All-Star Special on our first date in a Waffle House booth

Your daddy was crying when he gave you away

‘Cause all those country songs I played

They didn’t come with a 401K, but hey, I had you

You could make a six pack on the carpet

Taste like a million dollar bill

You could make a one-bedroom apartment feel like a house up on the hill

You could make my truck out in the driveway

Roll like a cleaned-up Cadillac

Girl lookin’ at you, looking at me that way

Could make a man feel rich on minimum wage

Girl your love is money, your love is money

Yeah your love, can make a man feel rich on minimum wage

You could give me a tab that’s always open

Or give me a yacht parked out in the ocean

But all that keeping with the Joneses just ain’t my style

Just give me some lights strung out in the yard

And give me a lawn chair under the stars

The top of the world’s right where you are ’cause every time you smile

You could make a six pack on the carpet

Taste like a million dollar bill

You could make a one-bedroom apartment feel like a house up on the hill

You could make my truck out in the driveway

Roll like a cleaned-up Cadillac

Girl lookin’ at you, looking at me that way

Could make a man feel rich on minimum wage

Girl your love is money, your love is money

Yeah your love, can make a man feel rich on minimum wage







