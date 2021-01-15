https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/creepy-sick-former-tennessee-congressman-harold-ford-interview-shows-off-mao-pic-another-really-sick-piece-art/

Former Tennessee Democrat Congressman Harold Ford Jr was interviewed on FOX this past week. It was quite an interview as WIBC.com reports:

From comparing the president to a terrorist to having one of the sickest Communist leaders hanging on your wall, Democratic leaders are on a roll this week.

You may of not heard of Harold Ford Jr., to be honest neither have we. Well the former US Congressman (’97-’07) appeared on FOX news with Brett Baier via satellite at his home. The discussion they were having focused on the incitement of insurrection with President Trump.

Now you have probably heard of Mao Zedong, the guy who led a Chinese communist revolutionary responsible for the death of tens of millions of people… Well that guy’s portrait can be seen HANGING ABOVE FORD’S MANTEL. The portrait looks like Warhol’s Mao, so if it’s in pretty colors guess it’s okay to have in your home.