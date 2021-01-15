http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/a1uOg83bEHE/

During a Friday interview on CNN’s “New Day,” Washington, DC Attorney General Karl Racine sounded off on the Black Lives Matter protest over last summer in his city compared to last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Host Alisyn Camerota asked Racine about acting Deputy DHS Secretary Ken Cuccinelli likening the two to each other.

According to Racine, the Black Lives Matter protest was “unbelievably different” than the riot at the Capitol because it was “an attempt of insurrection.”

“I think that people like Ken Cuccinelli, who I heard on another station last week actually tried to criticize the Capitol Hill Police officer who shot and unfortunately killed the woman who broke into the Capitol, Cuccinelli was actually calling for de-escalation,” Racine advised. “Are you kidding me? When have you ever heard this administration talk about de-escalating violence? This is selective, it’s inappropriate, and it’s outrageous.”

“In regards to Black Lives Matter and the comparison to an attempt of insurrection at the Capitol, I think it speaks for itself,” he continued. “When people like General Mattis make clear that what this was, was an attempted insurrection into our democratic ways, we know quite easily that the Black Lives Matter protest was unbelievably different. And by the way, do not let anyone, including Ken Cuccinelli or other elected officials, tell you that Democratic-elected people did not condemn the violence that occurred during the summer protests. They always did. I always did. I’ve got to tell you, though, trying to overturn an election with violence, including violence on police officers, is something very, very different. And they should be held to account for their lies.”

