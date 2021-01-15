https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dave-portnoy-for-the-win/

Posted by Kane on January 15, 2021 2:31 pm

Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy contacts a small business owner with a surprise call. While Congress spends its days trying to impeach Trump for a second time, Portnoy is saving small businesses left and right.

