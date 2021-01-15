https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dave-portnoy-for-the-win/
Crest Cafe gets the call #barstoolfund pic.twitter.com/QYR4N8pzL7
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 15, 2021
Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy contacts a small business owner with a surprise call. While Congress spends its days trying to impeach Trump for a second time, Portnoy is saving small businesses left and right.
Yale Billiards gets the call. #barstoolfund pic.twitter.com/YuGQMLdQon
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 15, 2021