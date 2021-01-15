https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/15/dear-diary-today-i-learned-that-trump-staffers-are-not-looting-the-white-house/

Journo buzzkill in progress.

It turns out that Trump staffers are NOT looting the White House on their way out the door:

WH historical society says they are confident items being removed from West Wing are being handled appropriately. https://t.co/iu65JxARvs — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 15, 2021

Jim, being the Cracker-Jack journo that he is, confirmed it with the WHHA himself after it was his out-of-context tweets yesterday that had everyone accusing Trump staffers of looting the building:

Bit more on this… Folks at the WH Historical Association tell me they’ve been assured by the chief usher and curator for WH that they are accounting for the Lincoln bust and every item in the collection. https://t.co/qeFK0Uniy2 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 15, 2021

And with Acosta taking on weekend anchor duties, could this be our last “Dear Diary” post? The end of an era!

