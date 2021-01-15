http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qxuV2nzfHX4/

Left-wing Hollywood star Debra Messing — who has promoted physical violence against President Donald Trump — has announced she will co-host a pre-inauguration concert for Joe Biden, saying that the concert will celebrate “decency and hope.”

Debra Messing will host the Sunday concert with fellow celebrity Keegan-Michael Key. The virtual event, which will serve as an inauguration fundraiser, will feature performances by Carole King, Will.I.AM, James Taylor, Fall Out Boy, Michael Bivins, Ben Harper and AJR, according to a report in People.

Pro-Biden actors Kal Penn and Connie Britton are also reportedly set to make an appearance.

In a tweet Thursday announcing the concert, Messing wrote, “Time to celebrate decency & hope.”

Debra Messing stated in a tweet on December 14 that she hopes President Trump gets raped in prison. Her promotion of physical violence followed an earlier comment in which she lobbed a gay insult at the commander in chief, saying that she hopes he becomes “the most popular boyfriend to all the inmates.”

Both tweets have vanished from her timeline following an online backlash. But Twitter hasn’t taken action against the star despite an inquiry from Breitbart News.

Messing has a history of using Twitter to make false statements against the president. In September, she called the president a “rapist” and a “pedophile” on Twitter but received no fact-check from the social media platform.

In June, she got hit with a Twitter fact check after Breitbart News reported that she posted a fake photo in an attempt to conflate President Trump and Adolf Hitler. The tweet was later removed from her account.

Messing recently smeared two high school Republicans as white supremacists, claiming that they flashed a white power hand sign in a photo at a Trump rally. As Breitbart News reported, the teens were holding up three fingers to celebrate making 3,000 campaign contacts.

